Grand jury formally charges man accused in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Esteban Santiago (Photo: CBS Miami)

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A federal grand jury indicted the man accused in a deadly mass shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury handed down a 22-count indictment against Esteban Santiago in connection to the shooting on January 6th at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Santiago’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, January 30th at 10 a.m. before a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies say, Santiago, 26, pulled a gun out and began shooting at travelers in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

Five people died in the shooting and six other people were injured. The shooting also left thousands of travelers stranded at the airport for hours.

