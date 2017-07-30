Grand Rapids man hosts a free yard sale, ends up losing $3,000 worth of belongings

(Photo: Nicolas, Emma, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A sign reading "Free Stuff!!" evidently served as an invitation to steal $3,000 worth of valuables off a Grand Rapids man's property.

"They pretty much cleaned us out. They even went so far as to take the ash trays off the table," said Joseph Alexander, who has lived on McReynolds Ave since February.

Alexander and his girlfriend set out free items on the curb indicating that they were free for the taking. Neighbors milled through the donations. But someone took it a step further.

Alexander said that they made a makeshift wall blocking off their property and valuable items, but that didn't stop someone from stealing nearly everything beyond it.

Power tools, a lawn mower, tarps, bags full of donations for specific charities were just some of the items taken from their home.

Alexander says they are unable to press charges due to the "free" sign on their lawn. But he hopes to at least get some of his stuff back.

