Grandma gets life for dressing as witch to 'torture' 7-year-old

(NEWSER) – A 51-year-old woman who dressed as a witch named Nelda to "repeatedly torture" her 7-year-old granddaughter received three life sentences Thursday, the Oklahoman reports.

Geneva Robinson of Oklahoma City pleaded guilty to five counts of felony child abuse. The assistant DA says Robinson's granddaughter spent months living in a "house of horrors" in 2014.

Robinson would scratch the girl's neck, hit her with a rolling pin, cut her hair while she slept, whip her, burn her, use a dog leash to hang her from the ceiling by her arms, and imply she was going to eat her.

She did all this while dressed up as a witch named Nelda.

A cellphone video shows Nelda grabbing the girl while her crying siblings watch, KWTV reports.

The girl begs Nelda for mercy. Robinson's boyfriend, 33-year-old Joshua Granger, says Nelda was meant to keep the children from misbehaving.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony child abuse for dressing up as a demon named Coogro and helping Robinson. Robinson was arrested in 2014 after bringing the malnourished girl to the hospital.

Robinson's own children had also reportedly been abused by the witch, but the victim's father says he didn't think Robinson still did the "Nelda thing."

The 7-year-old victim wrote a letter to Robinson forgiving her and saying she was a great grandmother.

