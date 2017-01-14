Kamiyah Mobley reunited with her birth parents in South Carolina today!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been 18 years since "Kamiyah Mobley" was kidnapped just hours after her birth from a local hospital, and today, she was finally reunited with her biological parents.

Velma Aiken, Mobley's biological grandmother, said her son and Mobley's biological father, Craig, was on his way to Walterboro, South Carolina, about three hours north of Jacksonville, where the 18-year-old was found. Aiken decided to stay behind and miss their reunion.

"I don't want to move up on her too fast, it's been 18 years," Aiken said. "We don't want to lose her again," Aiken said.

The reunion happened at a police department in Walterboro, a community where Kamiyah Mobley has been living as Alexis Manigo.

Manigo was taken from her mother, Shanara Mobley, back in 1998 when she was just eight hours old. A woman dressed up as a nurse entered her mother's room and said the newborn had a fever. She took the child from the room and disappeared without a trace. On Friday, authorities confirmed they found the 18-year-old and arrested the suspect, Gloria Williams, 51.

Craig left Jacksonville Saturday morning. He said it's hard to believe that he was finally going to be able to wrap his arms around his daughter for the first time.

"I'm very excited," Craig said. "I'm going to give her a hug and a kiss."

Aiken said that even though she was filled with hope about their reunion, she was also a little worried. She referred back to Williams' first court appearance in South Carolina since her arrest. Manigo was in the court room and told Williams that she was "praying for her."

"She (was) crying," Aiken said. "I saw her telling her 'mother' she loved her, but that was the mom she knew."

Manigo grew up thinking Williams was her biological mother.

Kamiyah Mobley, left, and Gloria Williams. Williams was arrested on kidnapping charges. (Photo: CBS)

In the end, Aiken is hopeful and happy Manigo is being reunited with her biological family.

"I'm going to be grandma whenever she want to come, but I want her to just do her," Aiken said.

