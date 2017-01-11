Grant Co. Sheriff proves snow drifts there are huge

Snow drift near Ephrata (Photo: KREM)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – Snow drifts have been a big issue in parts of Grant County and the Sheriff’s Office showed just how bad they area.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on social media showing one of their Chevy Tahoes driving through one of the snow drifts.

How big were the drifts? This picture helps answer that. Johnson Rd / Road 19-NW west of Ephrata. That's a Chevy Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/98X76SZiUW — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 12, 2017

The picture was taken near Johnson Road and Road 19-NW west of Ephrata.

On Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s office sent out an alert telling people to stay off Grant County Roads because it is likely drivers would get stuck in a snow drift. They said many roads were blocked by three to five foot tall snow drifts and abandoned cars.

(© 2017 KREM)