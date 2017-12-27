Great Explorations Children's Museum hopes to reach 47,000 more kids through expansion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Tampa Bay's oldest children's museums is expanding.

Great Explorations, a non-profit organization, provides a fun, hands-on, learning experience to kids with all abilities.

According to the museum, its programs reached more than 220,000 children and families in the community last year. The expansion will allow the museum to reach 46,000 more children each year in museum programs.

“The Great Expansion,” as it’s being called, will include the construction of a new mezzanine and an upper level multi-purpose room. It will allow them to add new exhibits, refresh old ones and expand their preschool.

The museum is halfway to their goal of $2 million in their capital campaign, which will be used for the Great Expansion. They first $1 million came in the form of donations and pledges from more than 50 donors in the campaigns “quiet phase,” which included a $500,000 pledge from former Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria and his wife Jaime.

Now the museum is turning to the community to help them raise the remaining money. You find out more about donating by visiting their website.

Great Explorations is open from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon - 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

