GREAT NEWS: Abandoned Tampa dog found, up for adoption

(Photo: Screenshot of dash cam video)

TAMPA, Fla. - Tiger was introduced to Tampa Bay after he was kicked out of a vehicle on North Boulevard in August.

Now the dog is available for adoption.

Tiger is currently at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource center after its owner was placed on the county enjoined list and permanently banned from owning and possessing animals in the county.

One of the lasting images involving Tiger was when he chased his owner's vehicle after he was kicked out of it.

