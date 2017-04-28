Great trick to calm baby

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder
-
Questions still remain regarding televangelist Benny Hinn raid
-
Fidget Cubes might help concentration
-
Columbia Mom Gives Birth to Rare Identical Triplets
-
Gators seized from farm
-
Deputy got call from daughter, catches DUI suspect
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Boy killed in DUI bus crash, officials say
-
Cordova Apartments fire
-
Fyre Festival fizzles
More Stories
-
Florida could make history in acknowledging babies…Apr 28, 2017, 11:47 p.m.
-
Woman hears daughter's heart beat in the man it savedApr 26, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
One of 5 kids hit by suspected drunk driver in Polk Co. diesApr 28, 2017, 8:03 a.m.