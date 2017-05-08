Great white shark Katharine liking Florida waters

Great white shark Katharine must be finding the fishing to her liking off Central Florida.
Since January, she's been swimming around between Fort Pierce and Titusville.
After disappearing for a few months, Katharine popped up — pinged — east of Vero Beach April 19. Since then, she's been wandering around on a generally northward path, pinging several times off Brevard County. The most recent time she surfaced was Saturday afternoon east of Edgewater, according to OCEARCH, a great white shark research and advocacy team.
When Katharine’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water, a signal is sent to a satellite, allowing her to be tracked in real time online at OCEARCH’s website.
Katharine hasn't been the only great white shark off the Treasure Coast. On April 25, Capt. David Knight posted a video of a great white swimming along his boat. He said they were fishing on a reef in 80 feet of water about seven miles northeast of the St. Lucie Inlet where customers were catching vermilion snapper, triggerfish and banded rudderfish.
At about noon, a great white shark estimated at 12-13 feet long came up and swam around the boat for about 10 minutes.
Katharine's pings in 2017
Slowly but surely heading north in the past month! https://t.co/ueYLH3rDSr @OCEARCH @ChrisOCEARCH pic.twitter.com/fN2zo1zlFP— Katharine The Shark (@Shark_Katharine) May 7, 2017
May 6, 3:48 p.m., east of Edgewater
May 5, 4:02 p.m. east of Scottsmoor
May 2, 12:47 p.m., east of Melbourne
April 29, 8:13 p.m. east of Vero Beach
April 19, 7:21 p.m.: east of Vero Beach
Feb. 13, 3:23 p.m., near Fort Pierce
Jan. 27, 5:53 a.m.: east of Cape Canaveral
Jan. 26, 5:53 p.m.: east of Patrick Air Force Base
Jan. 24: several times east of Palm Bay, Melbourne
Jan. 23, 6:44 a.m., about 43.5 miles east of Melbourne
Jan. 22, 10:29 p.m., about 56 miles east of Melbourne
Jan. 13, 9:33 p.m., about 12.5 miles east of Lake Worth
Jan. 13, 2:32 p.m., about 28 miles east of Lake Worth
Jan. 13, 10:19 a.m., about 41 miles east of Lake Worth
Jan. 8, 10:20 p.m., about 50 miles east of Jupiter Island
Jan. 8, 7:42 p.m., about 53.5 miles east of Jupiter Island
Jan. 8, 6:41 p.m., about 57 miles east of Jupiter Island
TC Palm
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs