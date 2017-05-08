Great white shark Katharine liking Florida waters

Researchers from OCEARCH catch and tag Katharine the great white shark on Aug. 19, 2013, off the coast of Cape Cod, Mass. PHOTO from OCEARCH

Great white shark Katharine must be finding the fishing to her liking off Central Florida.

Since January, she's been swimming around between Fort Pierce and Titusville.

After disappearing for a few months, Katharine popped up — pinged — east of Vero Beach April 19. Since then, she's been wandering around on a generally northward path, pinging several times off Brevard County. The most recent time she surfaced was Saturday afternoon east of Edgewater, according to OCEARCH, a great white shark research and advocacy team.

When Katharine’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water, a signal is sent to a satellite, allowing her to be tracked in real time online at OCEARCH’s website.

Katharine hasn't been the only great white shark off the Treasure Coast. On April 25, Capt. David Knight posted a video of a great white swimming along his boat. He said they were fishing on a reef in 80 feet of water about seven miles northeast of the St. Lucie Inlet where customers were catching vermilion snapper, triggerfish and banded rudderfish.

At about noon, a great white shark estimated at 12-13 feet long came up and swam around the boat for about 10 minutes.

Katharine's pings in 2017

May 6, 3:48 p.m., east of Edgewater

May 5, 4:02 p.m. east of Scottsmoor

May 2, 12:47 p.m., east of Melbourne

April 29, 8:13 p.m. east of Vero Beach

April 19, 7:21 p.m.: east of Vero Beach

Feb. 13, 3:23 p.m., near Fort Pierce

Jan. 27, 5:53 a.m.: east of Cape Canaveral

Jan. 26, 5:53 p.m.: east of Patrick Air Force Base

Jan. 24: several times east of Palm Bay, Melbourne

Jan. 23, 6:44 a.m., about 43.5 miles east of Melbourne

Jan. 22, 10:29 p.m., about 56 miles east of Melbourne

Jan. 13, 9:33 p.m., about 12.5 miles east of Lake Worth

Jan. 13, 2:32 p.m., about 28 miles east of Lake Worth

Jan. 13, 10:19 a.m., about 41 miles east of Lake Worth

Jan. 8, 10:20 p.m., about 50 miles east of Jupiter Island

Jan. 8, 7:42 p.m., about 53.5 miles east of Jupiter Island

Jan. 8, 6:41 p.m., about 57 miles east of Jupiter Island

TC Palm