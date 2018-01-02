Great white shark pinged off coast of Tampa Bay

A well-known great white shark is pinging off the coast of Tampa Bay, but not to worry.

The shark – Miss Costa – was tracked in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa Bay Monday at a little after 9pm.

The shark tweeted this morning, “I’m just over here doing my thing” with the hashtag #DontFearTheFin.”

Miss Costa is a shark tagged and tracked by Ocearch. Before coming near Tampa Bay, Miss Costa was pinged down around the keys. Before that she was at up and down the East Coast, as far north as Massachusetts.

You can track Miss Costa anytime on the Ocearch web site.

12ft 1,668 lbs female white shark 🦈 @MissCostaShark continues to ping off Tampa, Florida! pic.twitter.com/LmtzcPGUaG — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) January 2, 2018

