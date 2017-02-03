Greyhound racing: breaking down Florida's laws

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Spirit Airlines asks woman to 'cover up'
-
Road rage incident in Ocala
-
Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny
-
Palm Harbor man dies after red light crash in Oldsmar
-
Little Boy Finds Snake in Toilet
-
The murder of Jennifer Odom revisited
-
Urgent warning after Craigslist murder
-
Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump's line
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Video Shows Man Slap Teen Aboard School Bus
More Stories
-
President Trump to visit MacDill AFB next weekFeb. 3, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
Heroin bust in Hernando Co. included drug packets…Feb. 3, 2017, 12:56 p.m.
-
Police reopen cold case of 1982 murder of Brink's…Feb. 3, 2017, 12:42 p.m.