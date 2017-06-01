WTSP
Griffin to discuss photo controversy, Trump 'bullying'

10News Staff , WTSP 10:23 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Comedian Kathy Griffin will hold a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the controversy over a photo of her holding a fake, bloody Donald Trump head, a lawyer said Thursday.

Lisa Bloom, who says she is Griffin's attorney, said there will be a news conference at 9 a.m. at her office in Woodland Hills, Calif., to "explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured."

Griffin lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast over the controversy.

