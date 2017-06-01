Griffin to discuss photo controversy, Trump 'bullying'

Comedian Kathy Griffin will hold a news conference on Friday morning to discuss the controversy over a photo of her holding a fake, bloody Donald Trump head, a lawyer said Thursday.

Lisa Bloom, who says she is Griffin's attorney, said there will be a news conference at 9 a.m. at her office in Woodland Hills, Calif., to "explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured."

Proud to announce that I represent Kathy Griffin. We will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning. Here's the details. pic.twitter.com/1FejPNGzoV — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 2, 2017

Griffin lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast over the controversy.

