Group wants Bayshore Blvd. closed every Sunday

There are currently only two crosswalks along the 4-mile stretch of road. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - A local group is asking city officials to consider closing Bayshore Boulevard every Sunday.

The idea is to give more people a chance to enjoy the outdoor space without the danger of having to “frogger” across four lanes of traffic to reach the waterfront.

“To not allow everyone to be able to enjoy it is a mistake,” said Chris Brewer, whose group Walk-Bike Tampa supports the “open streets” concept.

It’s an idea that has cities around the world temporarily shutting down normally busy streets and intersections, “to make it a space just where people go and walk and not have to feel like they have to race across,” said Brewer.

'It doesn't make sense'

Brewer's group received a warm reception from city officials this week when they asked them to consider something similar - but that was until they mentioned their big idea.

“You know, I can assure you it will not be a weekly event,” Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said.

Buckhorn questioned the idea’s feasibility and necessity, pointing out Tampa already has plenty of public parks, a new Riverwalk, several miles of new bike lanes and six miles of contiguous park area along Bayshore Boulevard’s waterfront

“We just can’t afford it. It doesn’t make sense," Buckhorn said. "Logistically it really would put a burden on everyone who uses Bayshore."

Mixed reaction

Those who use Bayshore had mixed reactions on the plan.

“I mean, we do have this sidewalk that is kind of serving that purpose, but, I do like the concept,” said Maddie Knopp while taking a jog along Bayshore.

South Tampa resident John Cobb worried about traffic and parking issues.

“I’m not sure what it would really do, but I don’t think most people live in this area would probably want that, I don’t think,” he said.

There’s also the manpower, detours and barriers needed to shut down dozens of intersections along Bayshore in a way similar for events like Gasparilla.

Brewer says once people embrace the concept, corporate sponsorships may be possible to defray costs.

City Councilman Mike Suarez doesn't support the weekly shutdown.

“But I do think that we need to look at how can we do it maybe once a year along Bayshore,” he said. “We do it in other places maybe a few other times during the year.”

Brewer says his group just want to start the dialogue.

Council members said they’re willing to review the idea when they meet again later this month, but they would consider something more like once or twice a year - just not every Sunday.

