Gulfport woman accused of stealing from elderly employer

A caregiver is accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from her elderly employer, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to an affidavit, Melanie Ann Hayward, 34, of Gulfport, was working for a 93-year-old woman who is infirm. The victim trusted Hayward to write checks to pay bills and to pay herself for her work, but Hayward began writing additional checks for herself, the affidavit said.

Between January and July, Hayward misappropriated $18,222 from the victim's account at Chase Bank, deputies said.

She stopped working for the victim in June, but continued to write checks with a stolen checkbook, the affidavit said.

Hayward also made unauthorized electronic withdrawals from the victim's account at Bank of America, and between July and October, she took $21,708 from the account, deputies said.

Hayward was charged with theft from persons 65 years of age or older. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

