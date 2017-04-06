Gunfire erupts near Largo firefighters responding to call

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Someone fired near Largo firefighters who were responding to an emergency call Thursday night, Largo police said.

The firefighters and paramedics were called to Oakcreek Apartment, 2070 62nd St. N., about 8:48 p.m. by someone reporting a patient with respiratory problems. They arrived and began treating the patient when a shooting took place nearby.

The shooting was unrelated to the medical call, police said.

The shooting involved two people, and one was wounded. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect remains at large, police said.

No firefighters or paramedics were injured in the incident.

The investigation continues.

