Man arrested after posting photo on top of Polk Co. cruiser

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to get the message out – if you want to pose with one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask.

The message came after they arrested a guy for getting on the hood of a cruiser while shooting the bird. The photo was posted to Facebook with the caption “____ the police.” You can use your imagination on what fills in the blank.

Polk County took to Facebook with the story, saying, “If you want to pose for a pic with one of our deputies and/or one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask - you don't have to commit a criminal mischief.”

The charge against the guy in the photos was criminal mischief. Deputies say he scratched and dented the hood of the cruiser, which made it a crime.

