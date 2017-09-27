WTSP
Close

Man arrested after posting photo on top of Polk Co. cruiser

Randy Klein, WTSP 10:53 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office wants to get the message out – if you want to pose with one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask.

The message came after they arrested a guy for getting on the hood of a cruiser while shooting the bird.  The photo was posted to Facebook with the caption “____ the police.”  You can use your imagination on what fills in the blank.

Polk County took to Facebook with the story, saying, “If you want to pose for a pic with one of our deputies and/or one of their patrol cars, all you have to do is ask - you don't have to commit a criminal mischief.”

The charge against the guy in the photos was criminal mischief.  Deputies say he scratched and dented the hood of the cruiser, which made it a crime.  

 

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Couple sends fake letter from sheriff's office in an effort to keep job

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories