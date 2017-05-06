WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Hacking attack reported just before French presidential election

The Associated Press , WTSP 12:22 PM. EDT May 06, 2017

PARIS, France -- France's election campaign watchdog is investigating a hacking attack and document leak targeting presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron that his political movement calls a bid to disrupt the tense vote.
 
The commission overseeing the campaign says in a statement it is holding a meeting Saturday after the late-night leak Friday. It warned that some of the leaked documents are "probably" fake.
 
Macron's movement acknowledged it has been the target of what it called a "massive and coordinated" hacking attack. Polls consider Macron the favorite going into Sunday's runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, and it's unclear whether the document leak would sway the vote at this late stage.
 
Voting begins in France's overseas territories Saturday amid a nationwide blackout on campaigning and media coverage seen as swaying voters' views.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Centrist Macron, far-right Le Pen advance to French presidential runoff

WTSP

French voters begin casting ballots in presidential election

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories