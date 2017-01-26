Happy tears were flowing in Lakeland Thursday

LAKELAND, FLA. - Time to grab the tissues! We have a reminder of the sacrifices our men and women in uniform make for us every day and the joys of a happy homecoming.

After nearly 4 years, serving in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and then Kuwait again, Army Captain Trina Edwards is now back home. Her first stop – Rosabelle Blake Academy in Lakeland to surprise her 6-year-old daughter, Ava.



Captain Edwards deployed in 2012 after working in the music industry and earning a bachelors and master’s degrees. Quite a transition -- from music to the military.



She stayed overseas seeking a better life for her daughter and opportunities for her family. And now that she's back, she's moving from the battlefield to one where she will help others who serve, specializing in victim advocacy for sexually harassed and assaulted military members.



Edwards missed 4 years of birthdays, holidays and many milestones. She got through it with the support of her family, knowing one day she'd be back and this would be waiting.

