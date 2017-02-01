Have a blast at the Bradenton-area River Ragatta

Get ready for a wild show on the Manatte River this weekend. It’s the third annual Bradenton Area River Regatta on Saturday…and it’s FREE!

Some of the most powerful boats in the world are coming to town for the part of the Powerboat Superleague Championship. Jeff Reno of Bradenton and defending regatta champ Ashton Rinker of Tampa are two of the top drivers taking part.

Spectators can catch all the action from atop the majestic Green Bridge, which will be closed to traffic.

"We truly enjoy starting our racing season with the Bradenton Area River Regatta,” said Sherron Winer of Powerboat Superleague. “For our northern teams, including at least two from Canada, the opportunity to travel south, even if it's only for a few days is a huge plus. For our more southern teams, the chance to race closer to home is a rare opportunity—it's a super opportunity for everyone.

The super-charged SST/120 F-2 boats climb from 0-100mph in less than four seconds and reach four-plus Gs on the course negotiating turns while barely slowing down.

There’s lots more going out at the River Regatta Saturday. Complete details here.

SCHEDULE BY TIME

08:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Saint Stephen's Falcon 5K River Run - Main Street and Barcarrota Ave. (Front of Pier 22), Bradenton

08:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. - Desoto "Little Anglers" Fishing - Palmetto Pier

10:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. - Family Fun Zones - Bradenton & Palmetto

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Formula 2 Powerboat Qualifying - Manatee River

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. - Del Couch Music Education Students - Bradenton Main Stage

11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. - Budweiser Clydesdales Harnessing - Green Bridge Base Bradenton

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Formula 2 Powerboat Div. 2 Races - Manatee River

11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. - Soul R Coaster Concert - Palmetto Main Stage

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. - Crystal Eyes Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Budweiser Clydesdales Green Bridge March - Bradenton to Palmetto

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Budweiser Clydesdales Meet & Greet - Green Bridge Base Palmetto

12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. - HydroXross Qualifying Mayor's Cup - Manatee River

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Under the Moon Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. - Zebron and James Concert - Palmetto Main Stage

2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. - Matt Walden Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. - Powerboat Div. 1 Races - Manatee River

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Andy Pursell Band Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - Paige Merriman Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. - Soul Circus Cowboys Concert - Palmetto Main Stage

4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. - Sam Woolf Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - ZBTB-Zac Brown Tribute Band Concert - Palmetto Main Stage

5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. - Nashville Yacht Club Band Concert - Bradenton Main Stage

6:45 p.m. to END - Zambelli Fireworks Spectacular - Manatee River

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - Main Street Bradenton Awards - Front of O'bricks, 427 12th Street W., Bradenton

Continuous shows all day. - Disc-Connected K9's - Manatee Riverwalk Great Lawn

Continuous shows all day. - XPOGO Stunt Show - Palmetto-West Side Green Bridge

Continuous shows all day. - BMX Stunt Show - Manatee Riverwalk Amphitheater

