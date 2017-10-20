WTSP
Have fun this Halloween...in Polk County's Haunted Jail

Go inside...if you dare!

BARTOW, Fla. -- Who wants to go to jail?   Would you change your mind if it was a HAUNTED jail?

Starting Friday night, you can go out to Polk County’s haunted jail tour.  The fun starts at 6pm, and kids of all ages are welcome.

There will plenty of fun for the whole family, including face-painting, food vendors and plenty of surprises!

The Haunted Jail Tour runs Friday and Saturday from 6pm until 11pm, and then again on October 27 and 28 from 6pm to 11pm. 

Just go to 455 North Broadway in Bartow.  There is a $6 donation to the United Way.

