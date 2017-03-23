Have you thought about freezing your eggs?

More and more woman are deciding to freeze their eggs.

The number of women choosing to freeze their eggs has increased from under 500 in 2009 to nearly 4,000 in 2013, according to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

Doctors at The Reproductive Medicine Group say more woman are choosing their professional careers over having a family right away and they still want to be able to give birth when the time is right.



Technology also has advanced to the point that now there's more of a success rate when it comes to egg freezing.

