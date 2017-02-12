Oroville Dam spillway expected to fail, prompts evacuations

Exposed boat ramps at Lake Oroville Dam, February 2009 (Photo: California Dept. of Water Resources)

An immediate evacuation from the lower levels of Oroville and other areas have been issued due to a "hazardous situation" developing with the dam's spillway.

The situation is with the Oroville Dam's auxiliary spillway. KRCR reports the operation of the spillway has lead to severe erosion. The California Department of Water Resources said the spillway is expected to fail Sunday night, which is why there's a contingency in place.

According to the National Weather Service, the areas impacted are Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville Dam, Oroville East and Wyandotte.

Residents evacuated can shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.

The City of Marysville has also issued an emergency evacuation in Yuba County.

An emergency evacuation of the City of Marysville and Yuba County has been issued. — MarysvillePD (@MarysvillePD) February 13, 2017

For evacuation information, residents in Butte County can call 211 from any landline or cell phone. Yuba or Sutter County residents can call 1-866-916-3566.

