HazMat situation unfolding at Dunedin hospital

We're following a breaking story out of Dunedin, where a HazMat situation is unfolding at Mease Hospital.

According to officials, an unknown amount of ethylene oxide was found there. HazMat was called.

Ethylene oxide is primarily used in the production of industrial chemicals, most notably ethylene glycol. It’s used to sterilize medical equipment and supplies.

Exposure can lead to respiratory irritation and lung injury. It’s also been associated with headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and cyanosis. Chronic exposure has been linked to cancer.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

