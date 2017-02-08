Sheriff: 178 'johns' arrested around Houston

Some of the sex buyers arrested by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department between January 18, 2017 and February 5, 2017. (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Nearly 200 men were arrested and are accused of sex trafficking in Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

A total of 178 sex buyers were arrested throughout the operation.

The investigation which ran from January 18, 2017 to February 5, 2017, included 30 law enforcement agencies across 15 states.

The National Johns Suppression Initiative (NJSI) with the HCSO led the nation in arrests with the annual initiative.

“I’m exceedingly proud to lead the nation in targeting sex buyers and traffickers during this annual initiative,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Houston was home to Super Bowl LI. As we welcomed the world to our City, we made it clear that there is no place for victimization and sexual exploitation.”

The total number of arrests equals the state-wide totals of Arizona, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Nevada and Virginia combined, HCSO reported.

(© 2017 KHOU)