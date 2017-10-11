He was injured by teens in a stolen SUV, but his insurance co. is paying their families

A driver injured when four teens in a stolen SUV slammed into him in Pinellas County says he feels like he was in a wreck all over again. This time, he says, the wreck was emotional. Ricky Melendez was on his way to work early in the morning on August 6 when four teens in a stolen SUV slammed into him. Three of the four teens were killed in the wreck.

Melendez was not at fault, but he’s learned his insurance company, Geico, has agreed to pay the families of the teens in the stolen SUV $20,000.

"It hurts. I honestly feel like I was involved in another car crash emotionally, just betrayed," Melendez told the Tampa Bay Times.

According to attorneys, the payout isn’t surprising. They say insurance companies often make payouts as protection against possible lawsuits. Whether suits are frivolous or not, court costs can add up quickly. The Times article goes on to say that if it was discovered later that Melendez was even slightly at fault in the wreck, the families could sue for wrongful death. The insurance company shouldn’t raise Melendez’s rates, according to his lawyer. But they might.

At the time the article was published, neither Geico nor the company’s Pasco lawyer had responded to requests for comment.

