Heads up to anyone who drives, bikes, runs or walks on Bayshore Blvd.

TAMPA -- If you walk, run, skate, bike, or just about anything else along Bayshore Boulevard, listen up!

A portion of Bayshore Boulevard between S Howard Avenue and W Platt Street will close at 9am on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

One northbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard between S Willow Avenue and S Boulevard will close daily from 9 am to 3 pm, as the Department of Transportation and Stormwater Services crews replace 23 sidewalk panels on the seawall side of Bayshore Boulevard between S Delaware Avenue and S Boulevard.

During construction, pedestrians on theseawall side of Bayshore Boulevard will be directed to the residential side between S Delaware Avenue and S Boulevard via signage.

Some of the people that we spoke with the long Bayshore today, already tell us they don't think that's the safest option for them and will likely find someplace else to exercise.

The construction work is scheduled to be completed by 3pm on Friday, November 17, 2017, weather permitting.

