Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in University City

Toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery at Olive and Hanley.

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - Vandals damaged dozens of headstones at a Jewish cemetery over the weekend, police said Monday.

The damage is at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery at Olive and Hanley. Police said the damage took place over the weekend.

Some family members drove to the cemetery Monday evening to see if their loved one's headstone was toppled, but the cemetery was closed.

Karen Aroesty, the regional director for the St. Louis-area Anti-Defamation League, got a call about the vandalism around noon. She walked through the cemetery to see the damage for herself and said she was appalled. She hopes to work with investigators to figure out if this was a hate crime.

Police will not say whether they are considering this a hate crime. Police are reviewing security footage. The investigation is ongoing.

The cemetery's executive director said they are getting an outpouring of support from across the country to help with the financial impact. The cemetery would like to pay for us much of the cleanup and repairs as possible, but they're still assessing the damage.

Governor Eric Greitens issued the following statement on the vandalism:

“Today, Missouri witnessed a despicable act of what appears to be anti-Semitic vandalism at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery.

It is reported that more than 100 headstones were damaged. We do not yet know who is responsible, but we do know this: this vandalism was a cowardly act. And we also know that, together, we can meet cowardice with courage.

Anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination. From their pitiful act of ugliness, we can emerge even more powerful in our faith.

Whoever did this slipped into a cemetery in secret to break things. We will stand together in the open to rebuild them, stronger.”

