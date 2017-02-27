Websites encouraging eating disorders

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many. A quick internet search of the word 'diet' will bring up any number of suggestions on how to drop those extra pounds.

But there's something more sinister lurking on the web - and it's luring in the most vulnerable. Sites exist that actually support and encourage eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia.

It's especially intended for young girls on social media who are bombarded by images of what they believe to be the perfect body.

"My story can go all the way back to childhood," 24-year-old Karisa Briest says. Her parents were divorced and things were always chaotic. Add that to being a late bloomer and getting made fun of in middle school, and it was the perfect storm leading Karisa down a dangerous path.

"By the time high school came around, I was determined to do anything that I could to get people to like me."

The already-petite Karisa says she went online to find out how to lose weight. "What I thought was an innocent diet and very quickly found myself being scared of food for the first time in my life."

That 'diet' spiraled into anorexia and it was the internet that fed the disease.

"I would probably say one of the biggest triggers for me was places like social media, Instagram, magazines, online fitness models," she says.

The phenomenon is called 'thinspiration' or 'pro-ana' or 'pro-mia', websites and hashtags devoted to encouraging eating disorders.

Kourtney Gordon works with people like Karisa everyday at Fairwinds Treatment Center in Clearwater. She says this is a dangerous trend.

"It's definitely rampant and they're finding friendships in this sometimes, especially if they don't feel like they have support in other areas of their life and they feel like it's normal."

These websites not only encourage eating disorders, blog posts actually give directions on how to purge. One site in particular says they are there for people recovering from eating disorders or those looking for general weight loss, then have blog posts on how to keep a #thinspiration journal.

Dr. Diane Straub is the Chief of Adolescent Medicine with USF Health. She says these websites, featuring pictures of rail-thin models, highlighting pronounced collar bones and skinny legs with a 'thigh gap', are glamorizing a serious illness.

"So it kind of changes the medical model of this as being a disease and promotes it more as a lifestyle choice."

And the scariest part: it's so easy to access online. Straub says the best thing to do is teach our kids that most of the images they idealize aren't realistic.

"When a young woman is looking at her Snapchat feed, she's not thinking that that person went through 15 photos before they picked the one that they liked. She's thinking 'Wow, I wish I looked like that.' So it's very important that they understand that these are very idealized images."

Sadly there's no easy fix to this problem. Gordon says as soon as websites like this get shut down, three more pop up.

"There's really no one good way to stop it, other than to educate the patients or the clients about what they're seeing."

Karisa wants everyone to know there is hope. Even surrounded by social media, full recovery is possible. She won the battle four years ago and has turned her life around.

"I see a girl that just didn't know what she was meant to be in life and how important she was and how beautiful she was inside and outside because we're all created differently in our own unique and beautiful way. We just have to see that and we have to embrace it."

Karisa also started an Instagram page to inspire people along her journey of being a fully recovered anorexic. She hopes to encourage people to love the self and life much more. It's called 'beautiful.recovery_with.karisa'.

