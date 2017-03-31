31 people to be tested after TB exposure on Pasco school bus

File photo: A doctor examines the x-rays of a tuberculosis (TB) patient at a TB clinic (Photo: Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

PASCO COUNTY -- Pasco County school officials are warning parents of students at three schools that they may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

The Pasco County Health Department said 31 students and staff were potentially exposed to TB on a school bus shared by Deer Park Elementary School, Cotee River Elementary School, and Marchmann Technical College.

The health department plans to test the 31 people. It says no one else should feel concerned.

An alert was issued Thursday about the a person testing positive to the TB virus.

School officials said parents and employees at the affected schools should be receiving letters that include information about the illness.

TB is spread through the air by water droplets from a cough or sneeze. It usually infects the lungs, but can also infect other major organs and even the brain.

Symptoms can be very similar to the upper respiratory flu, which is a cough that lasts three weeks or more. Symptoms of an infection include coughing up and chest pain when breathing.

