75 pounds down in less than 6 months | Deputy Bledsoe's life-changing journey

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - If losing weight is your goal for 2018, you're not alone.

It's always one of the top goals across the country. And if you need some inspiration, look no further than our own Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, Adam Bledsoe.

Every Friday morning, Deputy Bledsoe comes into the THV11 studio. He brings us the traffic, and a great personality. Other than being a giant, he's a lot like the rest of us.

"I loved peanut M&M's," he said. "I would buy one of those family-sized bags, and I would eat the whole thing in one sitting."

The calories caught up with him. This past summer, he weighed in at 350 pounds. So, he made a decision.

"I'm turning 40 in 2018," he said. "Our beloved Tom Brannon inspired me with his fit by 50, I need to be fit by 40."

He got in shape without stepping into gym. He got to work in the kitchen.

"Just getting rid of complex carbs," he explained. "And eating clean proteins, fruits and vegetables, nothing processed."

He walked us through his morning routine. A handful of spinach, fruits and protein. This particular morning, it's a boiled egg. And he stuck to his diet.

"I haven't cheated," he said. "Not one time!"

And it worked.

"I've lost about 75 pounds since July," he said. "The amount of confidence I have, it allows me to do my job better, I'm a more positive person. I feel like I was dealing with depression. In five and a half months, I've changed my life with eating right."

Bledsoe is vloggling [video blogging] his weight loss adventure on his Facebook page, if you'd like to follow along.



"I'm glad to share it," he said. "I love to share this journey. We're in this life together. I get asked all the time and I'll stand there for 15 or 20 minutes with them and discuss and challenge them, just do it. What are you waiting for?"

Talk about the attitude of a champion. Deputy Bledsoe is definitely a champion in our eyes! Keep it up, sir!

