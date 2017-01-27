Popular mixer a hidden hazard for drinkers

Before the booze starts flowing for Gasparilla weekend, do you know what's in your drink? If you don't, it could make you sick or even kill you, and we aren't talking about the alcohol.

The popular mixer, tonic water, turned toxic for one woman.

“I thought I might be dying, I was so sick,” said Angie Mendez.

The Oklahoma woman didn't know what had been making her violently ill after a company party in 2009. Emergency doctors themselves couldn't figure it out for days.

“Headache, fever, body aches, very horrible lower back pain, because my kidneys were hurting. My kidneys had shut down at that point. I was on zero kidney function,” recalled Mendez.

Finally, Dr. James George, a hematologist and professor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, asked a strange question: “Do you ever drink gin and tonic?”

Mendez didn’t. Then, having a certain drink at the party dawned on her and her husband.

“The drink there is called a 'smoothie,' so I didn't know what was in it, but apparently it's tonic water. You hear of a vodka tonic or gin and tonic, I don't typically order that drink.

"The doctor that saved my life, Dr. George, is my hero,” said Mendez.

Mendez has a rare allergic reaction to quinine. The ingredient is listed right on the front of most tonic water bottles. Many people use a splash in their drinks all the time without thinking twice.

This week, Dr. George and other researchers published their findings from the Mendez case in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Other medical professionals took notice.

“Very scary, and really pretty impressed that the doctor diagnosed it,” said Alfred Aleguas at the Tampa General Hospital Poison Information Center.

Aleguas says quinine is used to treat malaria, but the FDA has banned it for other over-the-counter uses like leg cramps.

Research shows out of 112 allergic reactions, three were deadly.

But Aleguas says quinine isn't the only concern for drinkers.

“I think the thing to worry about, what's in your drink is the alcohol. Really, that's really more of an issue than the quinine itself,” he said.

Gasparilla's one of the busiest nights of the year for Tampa General Hospital, who urges party-goers to drink responsibly.

Mendez warns: don't take any chances on what you drink.

“Just to know what's in the drink. Always ask. If it's something crazy sounding, like ‘The Green Goblin,’ ask what's in it. That way you know,” said Mendez.

There's no way to predict who's allergic to quinine.

Mendez’s health improved with plasma treatments and dialysis, but she still has migraines, kidney problems and an issue remembering some words.

