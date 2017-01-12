'Anti-Vaxxers' overjoyed at Trump's position

TAMPA – President-elect Donald Trump reportedly tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head a commission on vaccine safety and scientific integrity in his new administration earlier this week.

Mr. Trump himself has questioned the use of vaccines in the past. In 2014, he tweeted: "Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes. AUTISM! Many such cases!"

"People have a fear of vaccines. In reality, there should be no fear because vaccines are extremely safe,” said Dr. Richard F. Lockey, M.D., a professor and Director of Allergy & Immunology at the University of South Florida. "We would not take these vaccines if we thought they caused harm to ourselves or our family. They're extremely safe. Everybody should get them."

“There’s no doubt that 99 percent of all physicians who are in academic centers believe in vaccinations. The other one percent may not, I can’t speak for them. I don’t even know if they exist,” added Dr. Lockey.

“It’s ridiculous. People have to realize that I take all the vaccines, I give these vaccines to all members of my family.”

But a growing number of people disagree with what Dr. Lockey calls the overwhelming consensus of the medical community.

"People are so indoctrinated with what they've learned and what they think they know that they're not even open to looking at the other side,” said Sarah Gibbons, who has a son she says was permanently injured by a DTaP vaccine (DTaP short for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis).

“Those of us that have been labeled ‘anti-vaccine’, the reason we are where we are is because we were once pro-vaccine,” added Gibbons. “We were once there, and what changed us is the injury and seeing our child suffer, as it would any human being.”

Both Gibbons and friend Maureen Van Hoek, another mother who says her son was permanently injured by immunizations, are overjoyed over Mr. Trump’s decision to have Kennedy look into the immunization issue.

“It’s fantastic to have someone coming in from the outside that may not be connected to, what I consider, government collusion and corporate greed and he’s just going to break it wide open and we’ll probably, hopefully, see some real changes, changes that are going to improve the health of our children,” said Van Hoek.

“I am sure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is going to get to a point where the parents should make those health choices for their children. The government should not be mandating vaccines and restricting children from school because they aren’t vaccinating.”

"It feels wonderful to have people in Washington paying attention to it now,” added Gibbons. “Honestly, it seems like a dream come true."

And while Dr. Lockey takes issue with any argument that vaccines are harmful, he is also hopeful about Kennedy’s efforts.

“There’s always reason to look into safety of anything: safety of cars, safety of food, safety of anything,” he said. “I don’t object to them looking into safety.

"Hopefully they’ll find the data in the medical literature and the experts in the medical profession who can vouch for the fact that these vaccines are safe.”

