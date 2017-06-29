Bayfront Health St. Petersburg names new CEO

(Photo: Bayfornt Health St. Petersburg)

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg has named a new CEO.

John McLain will assume Bayfront’s top job on July 17. He replaces Kathryn Gillette, who is retiring.

"The physicians, nurses and other caregivers at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg are a highly skilled and compassionate team," McLain said in a news release. "Patients are receiving quality care each day, from emergency trauma services to elective procedures.

“I look forward to supporting and promoting their good work throughout the community."

McClain comes to St. Petersburg from Venice Regional Bayfront Health, where he has served as CEO since February 2016.

"John brings a breadth of experience and strength of leadership that will serve our hospital and community," said Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Board of Trustees chair Michael Brown. "We have an outstanding program of clinical services and he will help us build on our many strengths."

McClain has served as CEO of hospitals in Tennessee and Virginia. He’s also held administrative roles at hospitals in Alabama and Georgia.

Bayfront is St. Petersburg’s largest and oldest hospital.

