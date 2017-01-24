BOGA Fitmat works you out on water

BOGA Fitmat class

Working out on the water is trending in 2017 as one of the hottest exercise plans available. It challenges your balance, activates core muscles, glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

But perhaps the best part? It’s fun!

WFAA was invited to check out BOGA Fitmat class, which combines cardio and strength training for a total body workout on a board in the water.

The instructor is 60 years old and swears that this workout is something you can do forever.

“I intend to be on the boards, working out at 80, at 90,” said Vennie Jones, aquatic coordinator at Baylor’s Tom Landry Fitness Center in Dallas.

Class is 60 minutes. First, you tether yourselves for the warm up.

“So you will have a large muscle group workout that will involve a lot of squats and rocking the board with your legs,” explained Jones before class started.

From there, the exercises are Pilates and yoga-oriented movements which are much harder on the surface of a pool than on solid ground.

“It's like a double workout,” said Martina Carvalho, 31, who has been to BOGA Fitmat classes four times. She said it’s getting easier and she’s getting stronger.

”It’s like baby steps,” said Carvalho, “Once you get it, your confidence goes right up and you just do it."

Rob Robinson, 64, agrees.

“No matter what you're doing, you're working something out,” said the 6'3" former athlete. He needed a workout that was easy on the joints after an ankle injury.

“By standing up on the board, you work the ankle without any strain, so it really has helped me,” said Robinson.

Toward the end of class, everyone sandwiches their boards together for more of a challenge -- connection and communication.

“It's not like some workout sessions to where there may be many people but you're in your own zone,” said Robinson. “Here you work as teams, especially when you're sharing the board."

And yes, you sweat. So falling into the water isn’t so bad either.

The Tom Landry Fitness Center will allow you to try one BOGA Fitmat class for free whether or not you are a member. For information call 214-820-7872.

