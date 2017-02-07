Boy celebrates end of chemo with adorable dance

Jimmy Spagnolo really got down when he got to ring the bell to mark the end of years of chemo treatment. Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

It’s a moment 6-year-old Jimmy Spagnolo’s family has been waiting for since he was just 4 months old — the day the little boy would finally reach the end of his chemotherapy treatments, at least for now.

For years, Jimmy has been battling an inoperable brain tumor. So far, he’s gone through four rounds of chemo to shrink the tumor.

On Friday, the little boy was finally able to take a break.

Following a years-long tradition at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Jimmy rang a bell symbolizing that a person is either cancer-free or has reached a milestone in treatment.

“The bell signifies so many emotions – it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment,” the hospital explained in a Facebook post which has gone viral with nearly 190,000 video views. “The sound of that bell resonates in more ways than one.”

For Jimmy’s family, those words couldn’t ring more true.

“It’s one victory notch in our belts, seven years later. Will we have many more? You bet we will,” his mom, Lacie Spagnolo, told CBS Pittsburgh.

Wearing a Superman cape and a smile, Jimmy proudly rang the bell while jumping up and down with excitement. He even did a little dance before jumping into a family member’s arms. His priceless reaction didn’t just touch his family members, but people across the country who are facing similar struggles.

“Brings me to tears watching him jump up and down with that smile...amazing! Congratulations little guy! My son has one more year to go!” one Facebook user commented.

“Awesome! I pray that a year from now our son will be able to ring that bell,” another wrote.

It’s like your own personal “battle cry,” Jimmy’s family said.

“We all came alive in that moment to share with Jimmers is ending to something hard and his beginning to new hope for his future,” Jimmy’s family posted on a Facebook page that chronicles his journey. “There are no words to truly describe the feeling we felt today.”

The 6-year-old still has a tumor, but it’s much smaller than it was — and doctors are hopeful that, with close monitoring, Jimmy may be able to live his life with it.

“Jimmy is here for a purpose, and his purpose is to spread hope and love and inspire people,” Spagnolo told CBS Pittsburgh. “And that’s all he does.”

