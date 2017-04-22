Campbell's soup recalled over undeclared ingredient

The soup contains milk, but it wasn't included on the label.

Campbell Soup Company is recalling approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products sold in Florida due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

The products contain milk, which is not declared on the product label.

The 18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” have Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019 on the bottom of the cans.

There have been no illnesses reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Campbells Consumer Affairs at (866) 400-0965.

© 2017 WTSP-TV