Cancer patient's story inspires Tampa woman

Norma Jean Bauerschmidt, 91, has women the hearts of people worldwide.

When Bauerschmidt was diagnosed uterine cancer, she opted out of cancer treatment and decided to take a road trip across the United States.

Over 500,000 people follow Bauerschmidt on her Facebook page “Driving Miss Norma.”

There she documents her journey with pictures and words.

Her motto “Say Yes to Living” has gone viral.

She was traveling for the past 12 months, and it was announced Wednesday that she had passed away.

A Tampa woman shares a similar story with our Shannon Valladolid at 6 p.m.

Kristin Thurston was diagnosed with stage 3 IIIB cervical cancer at the age of 32. Thurston travels often, ever since her diagnoses, she always makes time to explore and be spontaneous.

