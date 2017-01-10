Cannabis THC oil stops seizure in seconds

LITHIA, Fla. - Renee Petro has been waiting for years for the delivery she received Tuesday. What makes it special is that until recently it would have been considered criminal.

"Some people would call this a drug deal. But in my eyes it's hope," Petro said.

Her delivery was two vials of 200 milligram THC cannabis oil. It's a substance vilified for its high-inducing qualities but Petro points to a personal video as proof of its potency to stop her son's seizures.

The video Petro recorded on her phone shows her teenage son, Branden, having a massive epileptic seizure. She treats him with a nasal spray bottle filled with a THC formula. Within 20 seconds, Branden's eyes focus and the seizure is finished.

"In the seven years that we've been dealing with seizures, nothing has stopped a seizure in its tracks," Petro said.

But Petro and thousands of other caregivers and patients around the state worry about law enforcement stopping deliveries like the one she received Tuesday. They are confused - the Department of Health hasn't clarified what is allowed now for doctors and dispensaries since Amendment 2 is in effect.

The CEO of Trulieve, Kim Rivers, says they believe as long as a doctor has ordered a treatment they can continue to deliver them.

"There is definitely confusion and we are among the chorus of voices asking for clarification," Rivers said.

Just like Branden's battle with epilepsy, the fight for the medical marijuana industry in Florida is far from over.

