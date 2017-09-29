Chickens test positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquitoes can quickly turn a holiday weekend into an awful time. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY -- Health officials are warning citizens after two chickens tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Pinellas County Mosquito Control says two sentinel chickens tested positive on September 28th in the Sawgrass Lake and Lake Maggiore areas of St. Pete.

Health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by staying indoors during peak hours-- dawn and dusk. Also, use repellents and ensuring screens and seals are intact around windows and doors.

Visit www.pinellascounty.org/resident/mosquito_control.htm to find a mosquito control request form and additional information about stopping mosquitoes. Residents can also contact Pinellas County Mosquito Control at (727) 464-7503 or through the Pinellas County “Doing Things for You” app.

© 2017 WTSP-TV