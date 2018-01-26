WTSP
Clearwater school cancels classes after students call in sick

The flu this year is considered 'moderately severe'. So what can you do to help contain it? Well, if you're sick, stay home! Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.

10News Staff , WTSP 11:23 AM. EST January 26, 2018

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A private school in Clearwater has canceled classes after one-fifth of the student body called in sick, a representative of the school told 10News.

It happened at Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater.  Apparently an outbreak of the flu led to the absences.

The school is being cleaned now.

We’ll continue following this breaking story and will post any new details when we get them.

