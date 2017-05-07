Cryotherapy, the 'cool' new health trend

Whole Body Cryotherapy uses extreme cold to treat a variety of ailments.

TAMPA, Fla. - Ice, the ultimate at home remedy for minor injuries. Apparently, the same concept used to treat bumps and bruises can be applied to the entire body.

Whole Body Cryotherapy (WBC) is a form of therapy that exposes your body to extremely cold temperature, under minus 200ºF in some cases.

It's important to point out that due to lack of evidence, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not cleared, or approved, WBC to treat any specific medical conditions.

That being said, a quick search online and you’ll find reports that WBC is said to help with a list of things:

Fibromyalgia

Osteoporosis

Osteoarthritis

Depression

Migraines

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Weight loss

Skin rejuvenation

Professional athletes have turned to WBC to decrease recovery times and celebrities have added WBC to their beauty regimens.

There are two main ways to try WBC. The first is when a single person stands alone in a “tube like” machine with their head remaining above the tube in room temperature. Nitrogen is then used to lower the temperature in the tube. The person remains there for 2-4 minutes.

The second is when a group of people sit or stand in a small room. The temperature is then lowered in the room where the people stay for 2-4 minutes.

The FDA says you should consult with your physician before trying Whole Body Cryotherapy.

Monday morning, Sean Streicher will be trying Whole Body Cryotherapy at Chill Therapy in South Tampa.

© 2017 WTSP-TV