Debunking some common cold and flu myths

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- There are a lot of myths surrounding colds and the flu.

We talked with Dr. Juan Dumois, the Clinical Practice Director for Pediatric Infectious Disease and Chairman of the Division of Infectious Disease at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to debunk some of the myths.



1) This year’s flu shot is only 10 percent effective.

--Dr. Dumois, “The 10 percent vaccine effectiveness we have, or that we're hearing about in the news, comes from the Australian flu season last summer, and they found that their vaccine, which is the same as ours, was only 10 percent effective against one of the three major circulating strains but it was 50 to 60 percent effective against the other strains that are around.”



2) It’s too late to get the flu shot

--Dr. Dumois, “If you get the flu shot, and especially if you had it last year or in some previous year, it may only take about a week to get good protection from that flu shot, and that could protect you for the several more weeks to months of flu season we still have going on.”



3) You can catch a cold, from going out in the cold

--Dr. Dumois, “What we do think might be a factor is that in cold weather, that's really dry, it can dry out the lining of your nose and that might make your nose lining more susceptible to infection if you happen to inhale some cold viruses.”



4) You should avoid dairy when you have a cold

--Dr. Dumois, “Several investigators have tried to look into that, and what they found is no real difference in the symptoms if they got dairy products during their cold or they withheld dairy products.”

