Dollar General recalls cookies over undeclared milk, nuts

The recalled Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies have a best-by date of August 18, 2018. (Photo: Dollar General)

Dollar General has recalled cookies because it contains milk and tree nuts that were not listed on its packaging.

The chain has issued a voluntary recall of its 2-ounce packages of Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies with lot # L46217 30 with a best-by date of August 18, 2018.

The store is concerned people with milk or nut allergies might eat the cookies.

The cookies were sold in 43 states, including Florida.

Those who have purchased the cookies are encouraged to discard them or return them to exchange for a similar item.

Consumers with questions may contact Dollar General’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-678-9258 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST or by emailing custsvc@dollargeneral.com.

