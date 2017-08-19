Eczema causes the skin to become inflamed.

Kids can have a lot to deal with. School, sports, bullies, the list goes on.

But imagine also dealing with this as well: severe eczema.

Five-year-old Allison and 11-year-old Imaan may be different ages, but they have one thing in common.

“I have eczema and I can only eat and wear certain things,” says Imaan.

“One time my friend told me she didn't like the look of my eczema on me,” says Allison.

This is what their eczema looked like before getting on medication.

The girls suffer from eczema.

Both girls said they felt excruciating pain.

“I got hospitalized twice. Even when I took a shower, every time water went on me it hurt and there was cuts everywhere,” says Imaan.

Dr. Seth Forman with Forward Clinical Trials has been treating the girls for their skin condition.

But while they're breathing a sigh of relief now, Forman says these strong medications they're on could have long term side effects.

“The medications that are available right now can cause kidney dysfunction, liver toxicity and other effects to the immune system, says Dr. Forman.

Forman conducts many clinical trials on a wide array of skin conditions like rosacea and psoriasis. He's been pushing to change current regulations that limit young children from being a part of these trials.

“We need these newer medications to be approved by the FDA and we need more companies to do research with children,” he says. “So, we can avoid using these medications.”

Right now, those newer medications can be used on adults but not children.

So, in the meantime, girls like Allison and Imaan might have to pay the price in the future for clear skin.

RELATED: Local clinical trials may offer more options for psoriasis patients

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV