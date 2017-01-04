Florida DOH issue rabies warning for Sarasota County

rabies (Photo: AP)

VENICE -- County and state health officials in Florida are warning residents to avoid wild animals due to recent rabies cases.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County found rabies in a bobcat and two bobcat attacks occurred within four miles of each case in east Venice between Venice Ave and U.S. 41

Officials say residents should be aware that wild animals may have rabies and to make sure your animals are vaccinated.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Section at 941-861-9500. If you see or are approached by what appears to be an aggressive or ill animal, officals advise you to maintain a safe distance and contact law enforcement immediately by dialing 911 or the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.

If a domestic or wild animal bites or scratches you, seek care promptly. Wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for five to ten minutes. Immediately visit your primary doctor, hospital or county health department for medical attention.



For more information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website or call the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County Environmental Health office at 941-861-6133 or Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Animal Services at 941-861-9500

The rabies alert will be in effect for 60 days in Venice and North Port.

