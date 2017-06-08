Sign Danger No Swimming in the Beach Surf (Photo: ReadySteadyPix)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Four local beaches have been found to have higher than usual bacterial levels and have been shut down to the public.

The poor quality levels are due to 71 or greater Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water, per St. Petersburg protocol.

Four local beaches have been affected, including:

Northshore Beach

Maximo Beach

Lassing Beach

Fort De Soto's North Beach

Enterococci is a form of fecal streptococci and indicate that there is fecal matter from a warm-blooded animal in the water, according to the Department of Environmental Services.

St. Petersburg officials highly recommend that the public does not swim in the water until further testing is done. The bacteria poses a potential health risk to people in the water. The Department of Health in Pinellas County advises that the bacteria could cause human disease, infections, or rashes.

For more information on Enterococci, refer to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services website.

