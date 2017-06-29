Fourth rabies case found in Hillsborough County

Rabies alert (Photo: WTSP)

A fourth case of rabies has been detected in Hillsborough County, health officials said Thursday.

A domestic cat near Carmen Court in the 33613 area of the county tested positive for rabies.

The alert is for 60 days. It covers the area between Bearss Avenue to the north, Bruce B. Downs Boulevard to the east, East Fletcher Avenue to the south and North Nebraska Avenue to the west.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660.

People who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Hillsborough section of the Florida Department of Health at (813) 307-8059.

For further information on rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website.

