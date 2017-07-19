Free immunizations, physicals for student in Hillsborough Co.

(Photo: CBS)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – With just a few weeks left before the start of school, community leaders in Hillsborough County will be offering free immunizations and physicals to students to make sure they’re prepared for the first day of school. Each year, many children miss the first day or even first week of school because they were unable to get the proper shots in time.

“A student that’s not in school, that affects their graduation rate,” said Tina Young, chair of the Back to School Coalition for Hillsborough County, the group sponsoring multiple health fairs for families over the next few Saturdays.

The first free health fair will take place on July 22 at Swindle Medical Center and Lennard High School from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. On top of immunizations, families can also receive free school supplies while they last.

Subsequent health fairs will take place on July 29 and August 5 in North, East and West Tampa. Registration is required. For more details, visit www.back2schoolfair.org.

