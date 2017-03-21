Free workout for #TreadmillTuesday rematch

10News WTSP reporter Emerald Morrow not only covers the story -- she gets involved. Emerald logged some treadmill time to help beat the Jacksonville YMCAs.

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – After losing by just 176 miles out of more than 3,600, the Tampa Metropolitan YMCAs are encouraging residents to take part in its second annual Treadmill Tuesday challenge against its Jacksonville counterparts.

The goal is to see which area can log the most miles between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. It’s an initiative health gurus hope will encourage people to get out, be active and live a healthier lifestyle. According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, even light runs just 5-10 minutes long are enough to extend one’s life by a few years.

Willing participants can go to any Tampa-area YMCA for a free, 30-minute workout, regardless of membership status. Workers will log the number of miles each runner completes.

Those who are not able to make it to the YMCA, or prefer a different regimen, can take a photo of the miles they’ve run and upload it to Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #TreadmillTuesday. You must also tag @TampaYMCA; only 30 minutes of each workout will count.

Let’s get out and BEAT JACKSONVILLE!



