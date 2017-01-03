French government makes organ donation default option

Photo: Getty Images

The French government passed a law, enacted Jan. 1, stating that citizens who did not specifically request to not be organ donors once they died would indeed be eligible to donate. Previously, it was up to the families of the deceased to decide whether those organs would be harvested, and those families would decline about 30 percent of the time.

But the new legislation enables the government to “presume consent” for anyone who did not join a “refusal register,” or who did not leave a signed document with family members.

The law seems to echo the prevailing sentiment among the French citizenry. A recent survey found that nearly 80 percent of the population favored donating their own organs, and fewer than 200,000 of the country’s 66 million people have chosen to opt out to this point.

